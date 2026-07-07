 FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 As Charles De Ketelaere Powers Red Devils Into Quarterfinals | Video
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HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 As Charles De Ketelaere Powers Red Devils Into Quarterfinals | Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 As Charles De Ketelaere Powers Red Devils Into Quarterfinals | Video

Belgium stormed into the World Cup quarterfinals with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States, powered by Charles De Ketelaere's two goals and an assist. Costly defensive mistakes and a goalkeeping error derailed the Americans despite Malik Tillman's equaliser and Folarin Balogun's return. Belgium will now face Spain in the last eight.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 As Charles De Ketelaere Powers Red Devils Into Quarterfinals | Video
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 As Charles De Ketelaere Powers Red Devils Into Quarterfinals | Video | X

Seattle: The United States' hopes for a deep World Cup run at home ended when Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal, helping Belgium expose the Americans' defensive liabilities in a 4-1 win Monday night that earned a quarterfinal berth.

While the US was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and a gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium's final goal in the third minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils advanced to meet Spain at Inglewood, California, on Friday.

Malik Tillman tied the score 1-1 midway through the first half with his second free kick goal of the tournament, but the Americans conceded just 61 seconds after the ensuing kickoff.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his frustration by kicking a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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