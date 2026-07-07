FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash USA 4-1 As Charles De Ketelaere Powers Red Devils Into Quarterfinals | Video | X

Seattle: The United States' hopes for a deep World Cup run at home ended when Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal, helping Belgium expose the Americans' defensive liabilities in a 4-1 win Monday night that earned a quarterfinal berth.

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While the US was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and a gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

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Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium's final goal in the third minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils advanced to meet Spain at Inglewood, California, on Friday.

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Malik Tillman tied the score 1-1 midway through the first half with his second free kick goal of the tournament, but the Americans conceded just 61 seconds after the ensuing kickoff.

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US coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his frustration by kicking a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying.

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