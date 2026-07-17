FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Fan Spits & Punches England Supporter Before Running To Police In Atlanta | Video

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A bizarre altercation between an Argentine fan and an England supporter reportedly took place in Atlanta after Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the two fans involved in a heated confrontation.

In the footage, the Argentine fan appeared to spit at and punch the England supporter during the altercation. The situation quickly escalated as the England fan was seen chasing the Argentine fan through the area.

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The Argentine supporter then seemingly ran towards the police for protection as the England fan continued to follow him. The bizarre sequence has sparked reactions on social media, with fans discussing the intense rivalry between Argentina and England.

Tensions had already been high in Atlanta following the blockbuster semi-final between the two teams. Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 and book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, while England's defeat ended their hopes of lifting the trophy.

There have been reports of isolated clashes involving supporters in Atlanta following the match, with police making multiple arrests as fans left the stadium. However, the exact details and circumstances surrounding the viral altercation between the Argentine and English fans have not been officially confirmed.