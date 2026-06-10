FIFA World Cup 2026: 48 Nations Set To Battle For Glory As Expanded Tournament Kicks Off In North America

Lionel Messi's Argentina begin their title defence as the historic 48-team FIFA World Cup gets underway across North America | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: A total of 48 nations will battle it out for the coveted title in the FIFA World Cup 2026 that gets underway with Group A matches in Mexico from Thursday.

Hosts Mexico will take on 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa in the inaugural clash at Mexico City Stadium, followed by a clash between Korea Republic and Czech Republic on the same day in Guadalajara.

The action will later switch to the other two host countries, Canada and the US. Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Group B clash in Toronto, and the US will take on Paraguay in a Group D clash in Los Angeles. These three North American countries will host 104 matches across 16 venues inside 40 days.

Eleven of these venues are in the US, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. This is the first time 48 nations will play across three countries as the World Cup expands. The finalists will play a total of eight matches instead of seven in previous editions.

Expanded Tournament And Debutants

The last time the US hosted the tournament was in 1994, when only 24 teams featured and Brazil were the eventual champions. The tournament was enhanced to 32 teams in 1998, when hosts France won the title. Now, it has added 16 more teams including four tournament debutants: Jordan, Uzbekistan, Curacao, and Cape Verde.

Group Format And Key Fixtures

Defending champions Argentina are placed in Group J as there will be a total of 12 groups, each comprising four teams. The two best teams from each group will progress to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams. This will be followed by the pre-quarterfinals, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final at New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

Five-time champions Brazil are in Group C, while other tournament favourites France and Spain are placed in Groups I and H respectively. Brazil won their record fifth title in 2002 and have since been trophyless despite an abundance of talent. With star attractions Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Vinicius Jr., Alisson Becker, Casemiro, and Endrick, they can threaten any team on their day.

France have been a strong team since their maiden title in 1998 and their 2018 triumph, thanks to Kylian Mbappe, who is now a senior squad member. With players like Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Rayan Cherki, and Michael Olise, they remain formidable opponents.

Messi, Ronaldo And Other Veterans

Argentina look solid to defend the title and will seek inspiration to give legendary footballer Lionel Messi a memorable send-off. Messi won the elusive title in 2022 in Qatar but may aim to add to it. It may also be the final chance for 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to win the World Cup with Portugal.

Spain have prolific players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Rodri to challenge rivals. Luka Modric of Croatia will also be playing his last World Cup and will want to go out on a high. Veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was recalled to the side despite retirement, while Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be the oldest player in the tournament at 43 years and 162 days.

Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, and England have historically performed well, although Belgium and England have often faltered under pressure. Underdogs like Morocco, who reached the semifinals in 2022, and South Korea in 2002, will again fancy their chances. Ivory Coast has already created a stir by defeating France in a warm-up game, and further upsets may occur during the tournament.

Indian-Origin Players In Action

India has never qualified for the World Cup, but four Indian-origin players will feature in this 23rd edition. Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, with roots in Kerala, will represent Qatar. Sarpreet Singh, born to Punjabi parents, will represent New Zealand. Nishan Velupillay, with Tamil roots, will represent Australia. Samuel Moutoussamy, with Tamil ancestry, will play for DR Congo.

Geopolitical And Logistical Challenges

The World Cup is being held against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions involving the US. The Iranian team, which qualified for the event, reportedly faced visa refusals and fan ticket restrictions, forcing them to train in Mexico near the US border.

They will play three league matches in the US and may face difficulties if they reach the Round of 32 in Dallas on July 3. A Somalian referee was recently denied entry to the US, leading FIFA to drop his services.

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Weather And Operational Considerations

The weather is expected to be demanding in many US cities, prompting provisions for three-minute hydration breaks in each half. Visiting fans may face high costs due to surging travel and accommodation prices, especially from New York to New Jersey Stadium.

Workers at Los Angeles Stadium had also threatened to strike for the US men's opening match but have reached a tentative agreement with higher wages and improved labour protections.

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