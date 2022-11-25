FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo bizarrely puts hands into shorts and pops something in mouth, watch viral video

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was caught in a bizzare act during the FIFA World Cop 2022 match against Ghana on Thursday.

In a video doing the round on social media, the 37-year-old could be seen rummaging around his shorts for a few seconds before appearing to pull something out to put in his mouth.

The bizarre moment got many fans to question what the Portuguese was popping in his mouth.

Ronaldo was caught red handed in the act, striking an uncanny resemblance to ex-Germany coach Joachim Low, who was prone to a public nose pick, once puting his hands down the rear of his pants only to smell his fingers after that.

Ronaldo began a dramatic week where he mutually agreed to leave Manchester United and capped it off to give a Portugal the lead from the spot against Ghana in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup.