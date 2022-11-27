e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

Inside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

Lionel Messi's magic proved to be the difference after his 64th-minute goal from outside the box sealed Argentina's victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Argentina players celebrated their first win of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following their 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's magic proved to be the difference after his 64th minute goal from outside the box that left the Mexican keeper static paved the way for Argentina's victory.

A video of the wild celebrations inside the dressing room went viral thereafter. The players could be seen dancing to South American music with Messi and co jubilant with the onfield success.

Messi was seen right at the centre without his shirt and arms raised. The players were chanting in celebration, some still thier kits while others still changing.

Argentina definitely enjoyed the must win game. The Mexicans frustrated the tournament favourites for more than an hour. Argentina face Poland in their final group game, who beat the high flying Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi's magic ignites Argentina’s tournament before Fernández finishes off...

Inside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

Inside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'We have the Quality', Germany coach ahead of Spain clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'We have the Quality', Germany coach ahead of Spain clash

Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico

Watch: Messi fans from Bangladesh celebrate Argentina's win against Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: English player's wives and girlfriends spotted shopping in downtown Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: English player's wives and girlfriends spotted shopping in downtown Qatar