Inside Messi's wild celebration: Argentina party in dressing room following Mexico win, watch video

Argentina players celebrated their first win of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following their 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's magic proved to be the difference after his 64th minute goal from outside the box that left the Mexican keeper static paved the way for Argentina's victory.

A video of the wild celebrations inside the dressing room went viral thereafter. The players could be seen dancing to South American music with Messi and co jubilant with the onfield success.

Messi was seen right at the centre without his shirt and arms raised. The players were chanting in celebration, some still thier kits while others still changing.

Argentina definitely enjoyed the must win game. The Mexicans frustrated the tournament favourites for more than an hour. Argentina face Poland in their final group game, who beat the high flying Saudi Arabia earlier on Saturday.