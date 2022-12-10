FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivan Perisic's hugs inconsolable Neymar after Brazil's penalty defeat to Croatia, watch

Ivan Perisic's son ran over to console a heartbroken Neymar after Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties.

As Marquinhos missed the vital penalty and shattered Brazil's hopes, Neymar who scored a sensational goal in extra time broke into tears.

Brazil fans heartbroken, their wait for a sixth World Cup carries on. It took an unlikely person to console the tears of the grieving squad.

Perisic's son was filmed running over to the PSG star giving him a hug. An inconsolable Neymar appreciated the beautiful gesture.

The pair could be seen shaking hands and sharing a brief hug as a show of respect between the player and the child.

Perisic's son then ran off to join his dad in the celebrations. The video was shared on Twitter and fans were touched by the beautiful moment shared by the two.