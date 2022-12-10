e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Morocco dump Portugal out, watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after Portugal lost to Morocco which ended his World Cup dream

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
The 37-year-old walked straight to the dressing room at the final whistle after the 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions in the gripping quarter-final tie.

Ronaldo, who has appeared in five different editions of the World Cup, scoring in each of campaign, was condemned to the bench.

Ronaldo came on in the second half but failed to rescue his team, as chances in galore lacked the final finish.

The loss to Morocco spelt the end of Ronaldo's international career, which ended with him failing to score in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in the history of the World Cup. They did what Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) failed to do, who all managed only a quarter final finish.

Morocco will face either France or England in the semifinal as the giant killers will look to keep this dream run going.

