FIFA revokes AIFF's suspension, U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 to be held in India as planned

FIFA | Photo for representation

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the Committee of Administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs, the FIFA said in a release on Friday.

"FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," the release further said.

As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place from October 11-30, 2022 will be held in India as planned.

On August 16, FIFA, the apex body of world football, had suspended the AIFF with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties", jeopardizing the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

With the Supreme Court on the recommendation of the Indian government deciding to dissolve the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and give back the reins to the old guard, the decks were cleared for FIFA to lift the suspension.

The Acting General Secretary of AIFF, Sunando Dhar, had requested Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General a few days back to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF".

In a letter to the FIFA Secretary General, Dhar, while providing an update on the litigation before the Honourable Supreme Court of Ind mentioned: "It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (the "SC") took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs."

"In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for the lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," the letter further stated.

