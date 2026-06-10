FIFA President Gianni Infantino Surprises IShowSpeed With Unique Gift After World Cup Song Success | Video

FIFA World Cup/IShowSpeed/Instagram

Popular streamer and YouTube star IShowSpeed received a special surprise from FIFA president Gianni Infantino after his viral World Cup anthem, "World Cup (Champions)," became one of the biggest football-related hits ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The gesture came after FIFA officially added IShowSpeed's song to the tournament's official album, marking a major achievement for the content creator. The track gained widespread popularity online, with millions of views across platforms and strong support from football fans worldwide.

According to reports, Infantino personally thanked IShowSpeed for his contribution to promoting the tournament and presented him with a one-of-a-kind FIFA-themed gift. The moment was shared online and quickly generated excitement among fans, further strengthening the partnership between FIFA and one of the internet's most influential personalities.

IShowSpeed's "World Cup (Champions)" initially began as an unofficial anthem for the 2026 World Cup. The song quickly went viral, with fans urging FIFA to recognize it officially. The governing body later responded positively, ultimately including the track on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

The inclusion placed IShowSpeed alongside globally recognized artists featured on the album, underlining the growing influence of digital creators in major sporting events. FIFA's decision was widely celebrated by his fanbase, with many supporters viewing it as recognition of the streamer's passion for football and his ability to connect with younger audiences.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to begin soon, IShowSpeed's growing involvement with the tournament, including promotional activities and his official soundtrack contribution, has further cemented his status as one of football's most influential online personalities.