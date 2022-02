FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian national and club teams 'until further notice'

FIFA and UEFA have on Monday decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA & UEFA competitions, until further notice.

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," read the statement.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters," it added.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people," it further read.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events.

The IOC said it was needed to "protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:35 PM IST