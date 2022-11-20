Qatar World Cup 2022: France injury crisis hit with another blow, with Ballon d'or winner Karim Benzema ruled out

Karim Benzema suffered a thigh injury during France training on Saturday |

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after sustaining an injury in training.

The French national team said he had suffered a thigh problem and would not be able to feature in tournament.

"The whole team shares Karim's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery," it added.

The French Football Federation said an MRI scan confirmed a thigh muscle injury "which will require a three-week recovery period".

Benzema's injury is a detrimental blow to the defending champions who have already been rattled with a host of injuries.

This is the 2nd injury to the "Les Bleus" squad this week. Earlier forward Christopher Nkunku was sent packing after sustaining a rash tackle in training.

French coach Didier Deschamps is already hamstrung by a injuries to his star midfielder Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante who have been nursing long term injuries.

The star studded French squad still have ace forwards Kylian Mappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele to rely on.

France begin the defence of the World Cup title against Australia on Tuesday. As per FIFA rules, they will have until 24 hours before their first game to name a replacement.

France are in Group D and play Australia on 22 November, Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30 November.