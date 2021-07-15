FIDE Chess World Cup 2021: Fabiano Caruana wins by default after his opponent Susanto Megaranto's COVID-19 test result came positive during the game

World number two Fabiano Caruana on Thursday won by default in the round two of the Men's event in the FIDE Chess World Cup, which is being held in Russia's Sochi, after his opponent Susanto Megaranto's COVID-19 test result came positive during the game.

Russian woman FIDE master and streamer Maria Emelianova took to Twitter and said she spoke to the organizers and they confirmed that the game has been is forfeited in Fabiano's favor and he was immediately taken to his hotel room.

"Megaranto will remain under a medical supervision and it's not known yet whether the second game will be played yet. Fabiano is going to take another test tomorrow. He is showing no symptoms but is expected to be staying isolated in his hotel room," she said.