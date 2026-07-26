Ferrari Star Driver Lewis Hamilton's Awkward Parking Blunder Goes Viral After Hungarian GP Qualifying | Video

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Lewis Hamilton endured an awkward moment after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix when he mistakenly parked his Ferrari in the pole position slot despite narrowly missing out on top spot. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion had briefly held provisional pole in the closing stages of Q3 before McLaren's Lando Norris edged him by just 0.012 seconds with a late flying lap.

Unaware that Norris had gone faster, Hamilton drove into the area reserved for the polesitter before realising his mistake. The Ferrari driver quickly laughed off the mix-up, describing it as a "miss-park." The light-hearted incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans amused by the veteran driver's honest error.

Despite the embarrassing moment, Hamilton had every reason to be encouraged by Ferrari's pace. The Briton had looked competitive throughout qualifying and was within touching distance of claiming his first pole position with the Scuderia. However, the improving track conditions in the final moments allowed Norris to snatch pole in dramatic fashion.

Hamilton's qualifying, however, took another twist after the session. FIA stewards investigated him for allegedly impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri during Q3, and the Ferrari driver was subsequently handed a three-place grid penalty. The sanction dropped him from second on the grid to fifth for Sunday's race, denting his hopes of securing a Hungarian Grand Prix victory.

While the parking blunder provided a humorous talking point, Hamilton's focus will now shift to recovering positions in the race. With Ferrari showing improved pace throughout the weekend, the 41-year-old will hope to overcome the grid penalty and challenge at the front despite the setback.