Female Fan Stopped By Security While Trying To Meet Abhishek Sharma At Hotel After India's 3-0 T20I Series Win Over Afghanistan | Video

Female Fan Stopped By Security While Trying To Meet Abhishek Sharma | sportstalkcricket_/Instagram

A female fan was stopped by security personnel after she attempted to breach the security cordon to meet India opener Abhishek Sharma as the cricketer entered the team hotel during the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The incident took place as Abhishek arrived at the hotel following India’s emphatic 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan. The young batter has built a strong fan following with his aggressive batting style and impressive performances in recent months.

Female Fan Stopped By Security While Trying To Meet Abhishek Sharma

In a video circulating on social media, the fan can be seen attempting to move past the security personnel as Abhishek made his way towards the hotel. However, security officials immediately intervened and prevented her from approaching the Indian cricketer.

Abhishek was part of India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which India won 3-0. The series victory further underlined India’s dominance in the bilateral contest, while Abhishek continued to attract considerable attention from fans.

The incident also highlighted the growing popularity of the young Indian batter, with fans eagerly seeking photographs and opportunities to meet him whenever the team arrives at hotels or other public venues.