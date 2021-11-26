FEI World Jumping Challenge (South Zone): Khare, Sangappa emerge winners

Mumbai: Pranay Khare of URB, Bangalore, and Basavaraju Sangappa of Embassy riding school, Bangalore were declared winners in the category A and B respectively, in the FEI World Jumping Challenge (South Zone) held at Amateur Riders Club here recently.

Pranay committed only one jumping fault (four penalties) and completed his course in 50.39 seconds in category A, while Basavaraju, with no penalties, clocked his jumps in 53. 96 seconds in category B.

In category A, it was a tough competition between Pranay and Rio as both of them had one penalty each but, in the end, Pranay finished his jumps and rounds 13 seconds before Rio to secure the first place.

In category B, three players, Sangappa, Krish Ankit Agarwal and Major Kunal Malik, were fighting to gain the top position and time difference played the real factor in the final rankings. The time difference was only 7 seconds and 9 seconds clocked by second and third positioned player in compare to first ranked player who finishes his jumps in 53.95 seconds.

In category C, Tiyasha Vathul of URB, Bangalore, secured the first position in post second round of the competition with zero penalties. FEI world jumping challenge event also includes the qualification for 2022 youth jumping competition of the CAT A category.

The event has three categories of competitions of jumping -

CAT A Height – 1.20 to 1.30 meters, CAT B Height – 1.10 to 1.20 meters and CAT C Height – 1.00 to 1.10 meters.

Results

Category A: 1.20-1.30 meters Competition 2:

1. Pranay Khare (Vanilla Sky, 4), 2. Kekhriesilie Rio (Leorardo Van Holli, 4), 3. Zahan Setalvad (Caprice, 7)

Category B: 1.10 – 1.20 meters Competition 2

1. Basavaraju Sangappa (Dinky Boy,0), 2. Krish Ankit Agarwal (Choubie De L Emitage,0), 3. Major Kunal Malik (Crispian,0)

Category C: 1.00 – 1.10 meters Competition 2:

1. Tiyasha Vathul (Democratic,0), 2. Shlok Jhunjhunwalla (Freezing Rain,0), 3. Vibhu Rastogi (Calimero 673,4)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:29 PM IST