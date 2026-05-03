'Faster You Bowl, Faster It Goes To Rope': Punjab Kings Star Lockie Ferguson Speaks On Mixing Pace Against Modern-Day Batters Ahead Of GT IPL 2026 Clash | FPJ x Exclusive

Ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, Punjab’s pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson shared his thoughts on the battle between fast bowlers and modern-day batters.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Ferguson reflected on whether unpredictability challenges batters more than raw pace in today’s game. “I think all the 150 km/h bowlers do change the pace. They try to get swing in the first 2 overs,” he said, highlighting how even the quickest bowlers rely on variation early on.

He acknowledged that while extreme pace can be a major advantage, it also comes with risks. “Extra pace comes with its benefits, and then it comes; you know, sometimes the faster you bowl, the faster it goes to the rope,” Ferguson noted, pointing out the fine margins involved in high-speed bowling.

Describing pace as an “X Factor,” he explained its impact on batters’ reaction time. “If you can get extra pace, then obviously the batter has less time to react,” he said, underlining why speed still plays a crucial role in T20 cricket.

However, Ferguson emphasized that adaptability is key in the modern game. “Every modern-day cricketer has their own variables. They change the pace of the ball and they have different changeups,” he added, stressing the importance of variety.

He concluded by highlighting the need to adjust based on conditions. “It’s about attempting as much as possible and trying to learn what’s working on that particular day,” Ferguson said, summing up the evolving art of fast bowling in today’s fast-paced format.