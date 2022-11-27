Dropped from Team India, Sanju Samson spotted helping ground staff by pulling rain covers during Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI, watch

Explosive Indian batsman Sanju Samson who was left out of the playing XI for the second game at Hamilton on Sunday decided to help groundstaff cover the outfield after rain interruped play.

The game was suspeneded after 4.5 overs. Samson showed great sportsmanship as he went onto the field to a help ground staff lay the covers. Ground staff visibly looked to be struggling to hold on go the covers that were blowing due to the gutsy wind.

Despite scoring 36 against New Zealand in the first ODI , Sam son was dropped for all rounder Deepak Hooda alongside Deepak Chahar who replaced Shardul Thakur

Fans were upset that Samson wasn't given a proper run in the series when the team mangement too the decision to drop him.

When the rain finally stopped, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav was also seen working with the grounds staff to dry the field. The ground staff also provided him with information regarding the terrain.

