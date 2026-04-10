'Fans Ne Party Badal Diya': Netizens Slam Kolkata Crowd As Sanjiv Goenka Hands Out Free Jerseys During KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

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A light-hearted moment during the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants has sparked a heated debate online, with fans accusing sections of the Kolkata crowd of switching loyalties mid-game.

The controversy began when Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted distributing free LSG jerseys to spectators at the stadium during the high-voltage encounter. What appeared to be a promotional gesture quickly turned into a viral talking point, as several fans in the stands were seen donning LSG colours despite being in KKR’s home ground.

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Social media erupted soon after, with netizens mocking the crowd and questioning their loyalty. The phrase “Fans ne party badal diya” began trending, with users joking that supporters had switched sides for free merchandise.

While some fans criticized the crowd for lacking team loyalty, others defended the moment as harmless fun, pointing out that IPL matches often have a mixed fanbase and that giveaways are a common part of fan engagement activities. They argued that wearing a jersey doesn’t necessarily reflect a permanent change in support.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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The incident added an unusual subplot to an already thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, showcasing how off-field moments can sometimes steal the spotlight from on-field action.