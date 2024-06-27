 Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

It's worth noting that cricket arrived in Mexico in 1827 and is now played in a staggering 32 states.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo for representation |

A rare breed of cricket supporters in Mexico hope to see the game of cricket grow by leaps and bounds as a university student Emanuel Gutiérrez came up with a baseball swing for cricket. With Indian community growing in Mexico, the sport has been on the rise in the Latin American country.

It's worth noting that cricket arrived in Mexico in 1827 and is now played in a staggering 32 states. Soccer has been the national sport for considerably, but cricket is also soon gaining popularity. Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, but most of its fans are from Aisa.

Ben Owen, president of Mexico cricket's Federation claimed, as quoted by AP:

"Our idea is to grow the sport in every region where we have a presence but horizontally. That means more kids playing and with that more players for us in the future."

Pratik Singh is a massive building block behind this effort promoting the sport in Mexico, having arrived in the Latin American nation five years ago. Not only does Pratik coaches a woman's side in the Mexico City, he also teaches the sport to differently-abled children.

"I arrived in Mexico without thinking about cricket. We Indians can share our knowledge but to have big growth in Mexico we need to involve more Mexicans. If f Mexicans really get to know what this sport is like, there’s a lot of potential for them to like it a lot," the Indian Executive told AP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Unwanted Record As Georgia Shocks Portugal

UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Unwanted Record As Georgia Shocks Portugal

'Not The Pitch That You Want To Have A Match': Jonathan Trott Slams Tarouba's Surface For SA vs AFG...

'Not The Pitch That You Want To Have A Match': Jonathan Trott Slams Tarouba's Surface For SA vs AFG...

UEFA Euro 2024: Romania And Slovakia Seal Round Of 16 Spot With 1-1 Draw

UEFA Euro 2024: Romania And Slovakia Seal Round Of 16 Spot With 1-1 Draw

UEFA Euro 2024: Ukraine Hopes Of Reaching Knockouts End, Belgium Through To Round Of 16

UEFA Euro 2024: Ukraine Hopes Of Reaching Knockouts End, Belgium Through To Round Of 16

'Time For Me To Return Home': Chris Silverwood Resigns As Sri Lanka's Head Coach

'Time For Me To Return Home': Chris Silverwood Resigns As Sri Lanka's Head Coach