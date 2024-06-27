Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

Photo for representation |

A rare breed of cricket supporters in Mexico hope to see the game of cricket grow by leaps and bounds as a university student Emanuel Gutiérrez came up with a baseball swing for cricket. With Indian community growing in Mexico, the sport has been on the rise in the Latin American country.

It's worth noting that cricket arrived in Mexico in 1827 and is now played in a staggering 32 states. Soccer has been the national sport for considerably, but cricket is also soon gaining popularity. Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, but most of its fans are from Aisa.

Ben Owen, president of Mexico cricket's Federation claimed, as quoted by AP:

"Our idea is to grow the sport in every region where we have a presence but horizontally. That means more kids playing and with that more players for us in the future."

Pratik Singh is a massive building block behind this effort promoting the sport in Mexico, having arrived in the Latin American nation five years ago. Not only does Pratik coaches a woman's side in the Mexico City, he also teaches the sport to differently-abled children.

"I arrived in Mexico without thinking about cricket. We Indians can share our knowledge but to have big growth in Mexico we need to involve more Mexicans. If f Mexicans really get to know what this sport is like, there’s a lot of potential for them to like it a lot," the Indian Executive told AP.