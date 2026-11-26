Baroda Captain's Angry Reaction Caught On Camera | Cric_Mukku/X

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya had an unpleasant experience with a fan after a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match when a supporter seemingly threw a shoe towards him while he was approaching the stands to give autographs. The incident reportedly took place as the Baroda captain was interacting with fans after the match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, turning what was supposed to be a pleasant moment into an uncomfortable situation.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Krunal can be seen walking towards the fans who had gathered near the boundary to get his autograph. However, just as he approached them, a shoe was suddenly thrown in his direction. The Baroda all-rounder narrowly escaped being hit by the footwear, with the unexpected act seemingly catching him off guard.

Baroda Captain's Angry Reaction Caught On Camera

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Krunal immediately reacted to the incident and warned the fan against repeating such behaviour. While the intention behind throwing the shoe appeared to be getting an autograph, the act could have resulted in an injury had it struck the cricketer. The incident also raised questions about fan behaviour and the safety of players interacting with supporters after matches.

Interestingly, despite the unpleasant episode, Krunal did not completely walk away from the autograph-seeking fans. In another moment captured on camera, the left-handed all-rounder was seen signing an autograph on a fan's jacket. His decision to continue interacting with supporters after the incident showed that he was still willing to engage with fans despite the unexpected behaviour.

The video has since sparked conversations on social media, with the incident once again highlighting the need for supporters to maintain basic decorum while approaching cricketers. While players often take time out to meet fans and sign autographs, throwing objects at them in the name of seeking attention or an autograph is unacceptable.

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