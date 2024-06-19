'Fan Is Pakistani': Haris Rauf Confirms To Anchor As Basit Ali Flays Pacer For Assuming Person As Indian During Verbal Spat; VIDEO

Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf was seemingly convinced that the fan, who mocked him in front his wife was from Pakistan after assuming he as an Indian during the verbal altercation in the United States of America (USA). Rauf was strolling with his wife, Muzna Masood Malik in the USA when a group of Pakistanis spotted him .

However, one of the fans allegedly abused Haris Rauf in front of his wife, which infuriated the Pakistan pacer and charged towards the fan to confront his behaviour. He got involved in a ugly spat before his Rauf's wife and security pulled him back in order to prevent him from making the situation worse.

During the verbal interaction, Haris Rauf assumed the fan was an Indian but that person himself revealed that he is from Pakistan. The video of the entire incident spread like wildfire and the Pakistan fraternity came out in support of Haris Rauf.

Following the incident, Haris Rauf released a statement on his X handle, formerly Twitter, statement he will not hesitate to act if anybody tries abuse his wife or family. He also urged the fans to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.

Discussing about the incident on a local Pakistani news channel, former cricketer Basit Ali faulted Haris Rauf for assuming the fan was Indian. However, the anchor Wasim Badami said that he spoke to a Pakistan pacer and he was convinced that the fan was Pakistani rather than from India.

"I spoke to Haris Rauf and he is convinced that guy is Pakistani. He might have assumed the fan as an Indian in a flow of emotions. I asked him and he said that guy is from Pakistan. But, he shouldn't have mistaken him as an Indian". Pakistani anchor said on ARY News.

Pakistan suffered a shock exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 following two consecutive defeats against the USA and India in the group stage. Though the Men in Green defeated Canada, the qualification chances for Super 8 were hanging in balance as they had to rely on the outcome of the match between the USA and Ireland.

With the USA securing the Super 8 after India from Group A following their match against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Florida. Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament. Babar Azam-led side ended their disappointing campaign on a positive note with a three-wicket win over Ireland in the final group stage fixture.

Following the team's early exit from T20 World Cup 2024, head coach Gary Kristen reportedly said that there is no unity in the team and a lack of support for each other.

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan's next assignment will be the Australia tour, where they play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on November 4.