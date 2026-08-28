'Family Favourite': Shreyas Iyer's Parents' Choice Leaves Sister Shresta Shocked In Hilarious Raksha Bandhan Post | Video

Shreyas Iyer's Parents' Choice Leaves Sister Shresta Shocked | Shresta Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta Iyer gave fans a glimpse into their family’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations with a fun and adorable social media video featuring their parents. In the clip, the Iyer family participated in the popular game, “The first person you look at is the one you love the most,” leading to a heartwarming moment involving the Indian cricketer.

As the game began, Shreyas’ father was the first to look towards the cricketer, seemingly declaring him as the person he loves the most. The moment became even more amusing when Shreyas’ mother also looked at him, making the batter the clear family favourite in the playful challenge.

Sharing the video on social media, Shresta added a witty caption that appeared to poke fun at the situation. “The family favourite… apparently. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Love youuu,” she wrote, while sharing the light-hearted family moment with her followers.

The video quickly captured the warmth and camaraderie shared by the Iyer family, with Shreyas finding himself at the centre of attention. The playful celebration offered fans a rare glimpse into the cricketer’s life away from the cricket field, where family moments often take centre stage.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India as a festival symbolising the special bond between brothers and sisters. For Shreyas and Shresta, the occasion was marked with humour, affection and a playful family challenge, making the celebration all the more memorable.