'Fake news': Wrestler Nisha Dahiya after reports of her being shot dead; watch video

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya on Wednesday evening released a video saying she is absolutely fine after reports emerged that she and her brother had been shot dead in Haryana.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's a fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," she said.

Earlier, the reports said that unknown assailants had killed Dahiya and her brother at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur, Haryana. The reports added that Nisha's mother Dhanpati was also injured during the incident and is in a critical condition.

"Police has sent the bodies of Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj for postmortem at Civil Hospital in Sonepat. The matter is under investigation and the reason for the shooting is still unknown," the reports further said.

On Friday, Nisha Dahiya bagged a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

PM Narendra Modi praised her along with other women wrestlers for their breakthrough performance.

"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," the PM had tweeted.

Nisha Dahiya won a gold medal at the cadet National Championships in 2014 in Srinagar and repeated the feat next year. Her first international medal came in 2014 when she returned with a bronze in the 49kg category from Asian Championships. She won a silver in 60kg category next year. She also won a bronze at the National Championships in 2015.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:26 PM IST