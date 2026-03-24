Fact Check: Was Babar Azam In Dhurandhar The Revenge? Viral Post Shows Pakistani Batter Alongside Ranveer Singh

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A viral social media post has sparked widespread attention by showing a picture of Pakistan batter Babar Azam alongside Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, suggesting that Azam appeared in the recent Indian film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The claim has circulated widely, with some users implying that the cricketer was part of the movie’s cast.

However, this claim is false. There is no evidence that Babar Azam appears in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a 2026 Indian spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and others. The official cast list does not include Azam, and the film’s promotional materials make no mention of him.

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The image circulating of Azam is AI‑edited. In recent days, similar AI‑generated or fan‑made visuals related to Dhurandhar have already caused controversies. In summary, Babar Azam was not in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the viral post showing him with Ranveer Singh in movie‑related imagery is the result of digital editing or AI manipulation rather than an actual film appearance.