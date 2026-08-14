Fact Check: Viral Video Claims To Show Georgina Rodriguez's Bridal Gown From Her Wedding With Cristiano Ronaldo

PrettyIsa_Bella/Georgina Rodriguez/X/Instagram

A video circulating on X claiming to show Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding gown has gone viral, with the caption, “Georgina’s wedding gown was wow.” However, the video does not show Georgina Rodriguez and should not be presented as footage from her wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez got married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026. The intimate ceremony was attended by their five children, with the couple keeping details of the wedding away from the public eye. Ronaldo’s management confirmed the marriage, while the couple announced the news on social media with a photograph showing their hands and wedding rings.

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Importantly, there are currently no verified official images showing Georgina’s wedding gown. Reports following the ceremony have noted that the couple deliberately kept the event private, and the available official visual from their announcement only shows their wedding rings rather than Georgina’s full bridal look.

The viral X video, therefore, cannot be authenticated as Georgina’s wedding footage. The woman shown in the clip is not Georgina Rodriguez, and the video appears to have been incorrectly attributed to the football superstar’s wedding. It may show another bride or potentially be digitally generated content, but there is no credible evidence linking it to Georgina.

Fact Check: False. The claim that the viral video shows Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding gown is misleading. Ronaldo and Georgina’s August 11 wedding was a private ceremony, and no official photograph of Georgina’s wedding dress has been released so far. Any video claiming to reveal her gown should be treated with caution unless verified by the couple or a credible source.