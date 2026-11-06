Fact Check: 'Punjab Di Shaan, Nava Tufaan!' Viral Hardik Pandya Post Triggers PBKS Transfer Speculation; Here's The Truth

Viral Hardik Pandya Post Triggers PBKS Transfer Speculation | X

A social media post hinting at Hardik Pandya's possible move to Punjab Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season has sparked speculation among cricket fans. An X account operating under the name 'PunjabKingsIpI' shared a cryptic post suggesting that a new player could be joining the franchise, with Hardik's name emerging as the subject of discussion.

The account posted, "Dekho… kaun aane wala hai. Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali", fuelling rumours that the Mumbai Indians all-rounder could be heading to Punjab Kings. However, the account is not the franchise's official X handle, and the post cannot be treated as an official announcement.

Viral Hardik Pandya Post Triggers PBKS Transfer Speculation

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The official X handle of Punjab Kings is @PunjabKingsIPL, whereas the account behind the viral post uses a misleadingly similar username. The difference in the account name is important, as the viral post does not establish that the franchise has confirmed Hardik's arrival.

However, speculation surrounding Hardik's future is not entirely baseless. Reports suggested that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings were in advanced discussions over a possible player trade involving Hardik and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of November 6, neither Mumbai Indians nor Punjab Kings has officially announced the completion of the proposed trade. Therefore, claims that Hardik has already joined Punjab Kings are unconfirmed.

Fact Check Verdict: The viral X post is from an unofficial account and is not an announcement by Punjab Kings. While reports of trade discussions involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have emerged, the transfer has not been officially confirmed.

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