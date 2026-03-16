Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Post An Instagram Story For Former Pakistan Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed On His Retirement?

Virat Kohli/TalhaDigital007/X/Instagram

A viral screenshot circulating on social media claims that Indian cricket star Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story congratulating former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on his retirement from international cricket. However, the claim is false. There is no evidence that Kohli posted such a message, and the widely shared screenshot appears to be digitally edited.

Sarfaraz Ahmed recently announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career that lasted nearly two decades. The wicketkeeper-batter represented Pakistan in all formats and led the national side during one of its most memorable white-ball achievements, the victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Under Sarfaraz’s captaincy, Pakistan defeated India in the final to lift the prestigious title.

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Soon after his retirement announcement, a screenshot began circulating online that appeared to show an Instagram story posted by Kohli. The message read: “Congratulations to Sarfaraz Ahmed on a wonderful cricket career. You served Pakistan with passion and strong leadership. The 2017 Champions Trophy final was a special moment for Pakistan cricket and your team. Wishing you all the best for the journey ahead. Respect and best wishes.”

However, a review of Kohli’s official Instagram account shows no such story was ever posted. There are also no credible media reports or archived records confirming that the Indian batting star shared this message. The viral image circulating online appears to have been fabricated using editing tools, a common method used to create misleading celebrity posts.

Such manipulated screenshots often spread quickly on social media, especially when they involve high-profile cricketers from India and Pakistan. While Sarfaraz Ahmed’s retirement has indeed drawn tributes from fans and former players, the message attributed to Virat Kohli is not genuine.

The claim that Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story congratulating Sarfaraz Ahmed on his retirement is fake. The viral screenshot circulating online is digitally altered and does not originate from Kohli’s official social media accounts.