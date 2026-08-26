Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hit Back at Sanjay Manjrekar? Viral Post Is Fake

A purported response from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked a social media buzz, with several users believing the young batter had hit back at the former India cricketer. The post accuses Manjrekar of “toxicity” and “immature arguments” following his criticism of Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Enough with the toxicity, immature arguments, and salty behaviour. Know the full story before preaching others," the account withh the name Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy began after Manjrekar criticised the handling of recent incidents involving Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. “Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour,” Manjrekar posted on X. He added that such conduct was not good for the sport and, crucially, for the players’ own futures.

Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players after India A suffered a Super Over defeat in the Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla. Sooryavanshi, upset by what he viewed as excessive celebrations from the Sri Lankan players, confronted them before the situation escalated into a verbal spat and a shove.

The key fact is that Sooryavanshi does not have an official X account from which he could have posted the viral response. His social media presence is on Instagram, and there has been no such post from him there in response to Manjrekar’s comments. Therefore, the viral X post cannot be attributed to Sooryavanshi.

The account behind the viral post uses Sooryavanshi’s name and a verification badge, which may have made the claim appear genuine to users. However, its own profile description identifies it as a fan page and says it is not affiliated with or managed by the cricketer.