Fact Check: Did Suryakumar Yadav Announce His Retirement After Being Dropped From Team India?

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A viral post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has claimed that India star batter and former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav announced his retirement from international cricket after being dropped from the national squad and replaced by Shreyas Iyer as captain.

The post, shared by an account impersonating Suryakumar Yadav, stated: "Representing India was the honour of my life. From a debut six to lifting the T20 World Cup, this journey was unforgettable. I have decided to retire from international cricket. Thank you BCCI, teammates, and fans. Onto the next chapter!"

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There is no evidence that Suryakumar Yadav has retired from international cricket. The viral message originated from a fake X account and was not posted by the cricketer's verified social media profiles.

The confusion emerged shortly after the BCCI announced a major leadership change, with Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain for the upcoming series against Ireland and England. Suryakumar was also left out of the squad, prompting speculation among fans. However, neither the BCCI nor the player has made any announcement regarding retirement.

The viral retirement claim appears to be misinformation spread by an impersonation account seeking to capitalize on the surprise selection decisions. Fans are advised to rely on verified accounts and official BCCI communications for authentic updates regarding players' careers. As things stand, Suryakumar Yadav has not announced his retirement from international cricket, and the viral post claiming otherwise is fake.