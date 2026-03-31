Fact Check: Did Ravindra Jadeja Really 'Kiss' CSK Badge On Khaleel Ahmed's Jersey After IPL 2026 Match?

IPL/X

A viral image from the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings shows Ravindra Jadeja appearing to kiss the CSK badge on Khaleel Ahmed’s jersey. The moment quickly went viral, with fans praising Jadeja’s emotional connection to his former franchise.

Jadeja, who had played over a decade for CSK before being traded back to Rajasthan Royals in a deal involving Sanju Samson, was participating in his first match for RR when the gesture occurred. Multiple credible sports outlets confirmed the authenticity of the image, noting that the badge‑kiss reflected his respect and affection for CSK.

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The image shows Jadeja’s gesture as a symbolic acknowledgment of his long association with CSK and the fond memories he shares with the team and its supporters.

In conclusion, the image is genuine. Jadeja’s badge‑kiss is a heartfelt display of loyalty and emotion toward his former team, demonstrating that even after transfers, players can maintain strong bonds with their previous franchises.