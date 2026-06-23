Fact Check: Did Lionel Messi's Wife Really Give IShowSpeed A 'Messi Jersey' During FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Here's The Truth

thebutrous/Antonela Roccuzzo/X/Instagram

A viral claim circulating on social media suggesting that YouTuber IShowSpeed nearly "crashed out" after Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, attempted to gift him a Lionel Messi jersey during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria is misleading. The woman seen in the widely shared clip is not Messi's wife, despite numerous posts identifying her as Antonela.

The footage, recorded during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026, shows a woman approaching IShowSpeed and offering him a Messi shirt while the streamer reacts animatedly. Several users online quickly claimed that the woman was Antonela Roccuzzo, fueling speculation and memes surrounding Speed, who is famously an ardent supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo and has often jokingly expressed his dislike for Messi.

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However, there is no evidence that the woman featured in the video is Antonela Roccuzzo. Public images and recent appearances of Messi's wife from the 2026 World Cup differ significantly from the individual seen interacting with IShowSpeed. Antonela has been widely documented supporting Messi alongside their children, and media reports covering her World Cup appearances do not mention any such encounter with the streamer.

Antonela Roccuzzo remains one of the most recognizable figures associated with the Argentina captain. The couple share three sons and have maintained a high-profile presence throughout the tournament, making it unlikely that an interaction of this nature would go unnoticed by major media outlets.