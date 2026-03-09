Fact Check: Did Ishan Kishan Kiss His Girlfriend Aditi Hundia After Team India's T20 World Cup Win At Narendra Modi Stadium?

Snehalsays_03/X

A viral post on social media claims that Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was photographed kissing his girlfriend Aditi Hundia during celebrations after Team India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. The image accompanying the post has been widely shared, with many users suggesting it shows the couple embracing at the stadium.

However, there is no credible or official confirmation supporting the claim that the image is authentic or that such a moment actually occurred during the celebrations. No verified photographic or video evidence from the post-match coverage shows Kishan and Hundia in that context. Additionally, major news outlets and cricket media platforms reporting on India’s celebrations did not mention any such incident, which would have likely attracted widespread attention.

Viral images like this are often manipulated, taken out of context, or misattributed to attract engagement online. Public figures, especially popular cricketers, are frequently the subject of misleading posts that mix real photographs with edited captions to create sensational stories.

The claim that Ishan Kishan kissed Aditi Hundia after India’s T20 World Cup win is unverified and likely misleading. There is no reliable source or official confirmation of this event, and until credible evidence emerges, the claim should be treated with caution.

Scary Scenes! Firecrackers Injure Police Constable As Chaos Erupts During Team India's T20 World Cup Celebrations In Madhya Pradesh; Video

Celebrations following the victory of the India national cricket team over the New Zealand national cricket team turned chaotic in Madhya Pradesh after a police constable was injured during late-night festivities.

The incident occurred near Sayaji Gate, where large crowds had gathered to celebrate India’s victory. Supporters were bursting firecrackers, waving flags and chanting slogans as the team’s win sparked nationwide celebrations.

During the festivities, a police constable on duty was reportedly injured when a firecracker burst close to him. The sudden blast caused panic among people nearby and prompted authorities to quickly intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Police officials carried out a mild baton charge to disperse the gathering and restore order in the area. The action helped authorities gradually clear the crowd and bring the situation under control.

India’s victory had triggered jubilant scenes across several cities, with fans taking to the streets to celebrate the team’s success. However, authorities in many places remained on alert to ensure that celebrations did not lead to injuries or law-and-order problems.