Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow Mumbai Indians On Instagram After MI's IPL 2026 Exit?

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Speculation around Hardik Pandya’s relationship with Mumbai Indians has once again taken over social media after the franchise’s exit from IPL 2026 playoffs. A viral claim suggesting that the MI captain unfollowed the franchise on Instagram and may have distanced himself from the team triggered widespread debate among fans. However, a fact-check report has clarified that the situation has been blown out of proportion and does not indicate any confirmed fallout.

The rumours began circulating shortly after Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. Fans on social media claimed that Pandya’s Instagram activity showed Mumbai Indians missing from his following list for a brief period, sparking theories of internal rifts and a possible exit.

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The speculation gained traction because Hardik Pandya’s appointment as MI captain ahead of IPL 2024 had already been a controversial topic among sections of the fanbase. As a result, any small digital activity involving the all-rounder and the franchise tends to draw heavy attention and quickly turns into trending discussion online.

However, the report confirms that the alleged unfollow was extremely short-lived and may have been due to a technical glitch or temporary account fluctuation. Within minutes, Mumbai Indians reappeared on Pandya’s following list, further weakening claims of any deliberate action. Importantly, neither Hardik Pandya nor Mumbai Indians have issued any statement suggesting a rift or disagreement.

The report further emphasizes that there is no official confirmation of Hardik Pandya breaking ties with the franchise. Instead, the incident reflects how quickly misinformation spreads in the digital age, especially when it involves high-profile players and emotionally invested fanbases.