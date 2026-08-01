Fact Check: Did Hardik & Krunal Pandya Get Spotted Together At Mumbai Airport?

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A video claiming to show Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya being spotted together at Mumbai Airport has gone viral on social media. Several posts have shared the clip as a recent sighting, leading fans to believe the Pandya brothers were recently seen travelling together.

However, the claim is misleading. The viral video is not recent and has been circulating online for several months. A reverse search shows that the same footage was uploaded by celebrity paparazzi accounts and media platforms much earlier, confirming that it predates the current viral posts.

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The clip features Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya arriving at Mumbai Airport. While the visuals are genuine, there is no evidence to suggest they were filmed recently. The resurfaced video has simply been re-shared without context, creating the false impression that it is a new appearance.

Neither Hardik Pandya nor Krunal Pandya has shared any recent update linking the viral clip to a current event. No credible reports have confirmed that the video is from a fresh airport appearance, further indicating that the footage is being circulated out of context.