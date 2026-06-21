Fact Check: Did German Players Drink Beer During FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Here's The Truth

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A viral video claiming to show Germany's players drinking beer during a hydration break in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash against Ivory Coast has been found to be digitally manipulated. The clip, widely circulated across social media platforms, is an AI-generated video and does not depict a real incident from the match.

The footage appears to show German players casually sipping beer while gathered near the touchline during a cooling break, prompting amusement and confusion among football fans. Some users even questioned whether FIFA had relaxed its strict regulations regarding alcohol consumption during official matches.

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However, a closer examination of the video reveals several tell-tale signs of artificial intelligence manipulation, including distorted facial features, unnatural hand movements, inconsistencies in the bottles' appearance, and irregular jersey details. No official match broadcast, photographs, or credible news reports documented any such incident during Germany's 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA regulations prohibit players from consuming alcoholic beverages during matches, and teams are typically provided with water, sports drinks, and nutritional supplements during hydration breaks. Germany's coaching staff and players also made no mention of drinking beer during the game.