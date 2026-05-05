'Fabulous Result': Ravichandran Ashwin Congratulates Vijay As TVK Emerges Largest Party In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin Congratulates Vijay As TVK Emerges Largest Party In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | X

Chennai, May 5: Former Team India spinner and sports commentator Ravishandran Ashwin, who hails from Chennai, congratulated Vijay after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) swept the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. The results showed that the TVK emerged as the single-largest in the state with 108 seats out of the 234 Assembly constituencies.

Ashwin Shares Post

Ashwin shared a post on social media and praised Vijay and his party TVK for what he called a "Fabulous result." He said, "Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu!! Congratulations to Thalapathy and his party for the fabulous result. Good luck & I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would want to follow for what lies ahead."

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Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu literally means "from tomorrow's verdict to yesterday's verdict." It shows how a long-awaited dream or expectation has now become reality.

TVK Secured 108 Seats

TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) secured 47 seats.

Tectonic Shift

The Indian National Congress got 5 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won 4, while Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Communist Party of India (CPI) secured 2 seats each. The results show a tectonic shift in the political landscape of the state with Vijay's party making a strong debut.