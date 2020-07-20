FA Cup highlights: Chelsea rout Manchester United 3-1; to meet Arsenal in final

It was a night worth forgetting for Manchester United after they were crushed 3-1 by Chelsea in the second semi-final of the FA Cup. Chelsea will not meet Arsenal in the finals.

Before the game, Manchester United raised eyebrows by replacing in-form goalkeeper Sergio Romero with David de Gea. This turned out to be a bad selection for Man United as Gea made several errors during the first half, resulting in Chelsea going two goals up in before the referee called for a break.

The London-based football team extended its lead to 3-0 in the 74th minute after which Manchester United’s striker Bruno Fernandes scored during a penalty in the 85th minute.

Watch the highlights here.