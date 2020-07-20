FA Cup highlights: Chelsea rout Manchester United 3-1; to meet Arsenal in final

It was a night worth forgetting for Manchester United after they were crushed 3-1 by Chelsea in the second semi-final of the FA Cup. Chelsea will not meet Arsenal in the finals.
Before the game, Manchester United raised eyebrows by replacing in-form goalkeeper Sergio Romero with David de Gea. This turned out to be a bad selection for Man United as Gea made several errors during the first half, resulting in Chelsea going two goals up in before the referee called for a break.
The London-based football team extended its lead to 3-0 in the 74th minute after which Manchester United’s striker Bruno Fernandes scored during a penalty in the 85th minute.
Reacting to the win, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said, “It is a great achievement to make the FA Cup final but the most important thing is to win that final. The team worked very hard in the last two days on countering Man United running in behind, and also on getting players into midfield to make tackles.”
While speaking on Chelsea’s striker Giroud, Lampard added, “The striker sets a great example to the younger players and today the other players did well playing around him. That is all from the boss here for now but check out the official club website and the 5th Stand app shortly for more.”
Earlier, Arsenal proceeded to the FA Cup final after beating Manchester City 2-0 in the last-four clash at Wembley on Saturday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for the Gunners. He handed lead to his side with just 19 minutes on the clock."I think the energy we had starting the second half was exactly what we needed at the beginning of the game. Sometimes one very bad half is enough to lose the game and it looked like Arsenal wanted it more to go to the final today which was the most frustrating part," City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan told the club's official website.
