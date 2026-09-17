F1 Star Max Verstappen Overtakes 100 Amateur Drivers In Just 14 Laps During Chaotic Silverstone Go-Kart Challenge | Video

F1 Star Max Verstappen Overtakes 100 Amateur Drivers In Just 14 Laps | redbullracing/X

Formula 1 star driver Max Verstappen showcased his ruthless racing instincts after overtaking 100 amateur drivers in just 14 laps during an exhibition go-kart race at Silverstone. The four-time Formula 1 world champion needed only 35 minutes to complete the challenge, despite being given a maximum of 35 laps and 75 minutes on an adapted version of the Northamptonshire circuit.

The Red Bull driver climbed to 37th by the end of a chaotic opening lap, during which several participants crashed or spun out, briefly forcing the race to be suspended. Verstappen then continued his charge, moving into the top 10 by the start of lap six and reaching fourth by lap 10.

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F1 Star Max Verstappen Overtakes 100 Amateur Drivers In Just 14 Laps

Adding to the spectacle, Verstappen warned the participants over race radio, “It’s not a charity event.” Under the format of the challenge, every driver he overtook had to retire, leaving just three competitors on the track by the time he reached fourth place.

The remaining drivers were Dutch F1 journalist Jacky Martens, Red Bull engine builder Lewis Osler and YouTuber Zac Alsop. Each was given an additional “fast lap” during which they could cut a corner of the track in an attempt to delay Verstappen. However, the Dutchman eventually caught all three, with Martens, who had started on pole after qualifying, becoming the final driver to be overtaken.

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Verstappen completed the challenge with 40 minutes and 21 laps still remaining, underlining his dominance in the exhibition event. The Dutchman began racing as a junior in karting before rising to Formula 1, where he won four consecutive world titles between 2021 and 2024.