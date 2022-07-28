F1: Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettle |

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said on Thursday.

Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.

This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.

"I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank. Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come," Vettel was quoted as saying by the official website of Aston Martin.

"I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future," he added.

"I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone - Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics and the rest of the team - is ambitious, capable, expert, committed and friendly, and I wish them all well," he said.