Exposure to international games is the mantra, says Devi

New Delhi: Exposure to international standards with the Indian team is the best anyone can get and that has been the mantra of Bala Dev who is on a professional contract with the Rangers in Glasgow.

The first footballer Devi to make cut into professional, said, “In 2018-19 we were constantly playing, or camping. It made me more confident in my abilities as a player and made me believe in myself. We played against so many countries including matches in Europe”.

“Those matches helped me immensely to get myself the current club contract,” added Devi while referring to the women’s senior team playing 25 Friendly matches in 2018-19, a fact which was also highlighted by goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan. “On behalf of everyone in the team I need to thank you for all the exposure tours,” Aditi said.

Praful Patel, the president of All India Football Federation applauded the efforts of this Manipur lass while saying that she (Devi) has been the inspiration for the women’s football in the country.

AIFF chief went on to say, “The standard of football in our team has improved drastically. Results have followed and it has made us more confident, and helped us mature into better players.”

Interacting with national team players across all age-groups in a video conference recently, the AIFF chief said, “We are extremely proud of your achievements. You have shown the road ahead for budding footballers, and have proved that our women footballers are no way inferior to any. I am sure you will make others, your colleagues, the U-17 Women’s team girls to dream too.”

“The more we got to play the more we improved. The strong International calendar helped us a lot. It was exciting, and we look forward to such matches. Thank you,” said striker Dangmei Grace.