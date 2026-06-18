Explained: Why Vijay Deverakonda And Team India Stars Received Legal Notices Over TG20 Cricket League

Vijay Deverakonda And Tilak Varma | X

Hyderabad, June 17: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has intensified its crackdown on the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) TG20 League, warning that promoting an unapproved tournament threatens the careers of aspiring local players.

Following the issuance of official legal notices to actor Vijay Deverakonda and Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma, TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy urged all corporate sponsors and celebrity endorsers to publicly clarify their association with the unauthorised league.

According to strict BCCI regulations, any state cricket body planning a commercial T20 tournament must meet two mandatory criteria before launching:

Elected Governing Council: The council must be fully elected via an Annual General Body Meeting (AGM).

45-Day Clearance window: The association must secure formal, written approval from the BCCI at least 45 days prior to the tournament’s start date.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Because the HCA has failed to provide proof of this BCCI clearance, Reddy warned that the unsanctioned event creates widespread legal and structural confusion within Telangana's cricket ecosystem.

Read Also Telangana cricket association hits out at BCCI

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy has raised fresh questions about compliance with cricket governing regulations and the responsibilities of public figures when endorsing sporting events that may not have received the necessary approvals.