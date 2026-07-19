'Excuses, Excuses': Novak Djokovic & Justin Bieber's Hilarious Table Tennis Banter Goes Viral At Fanatics Fest | Video

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Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and singer Justin Bieber shared a hilarious exchange after their table tennis game at Fanatics Fest. The two global stars were seen engaging in a friendly showdown, before their playful banter added another entertaining moment to the event.

“Excuses, excuses,” Djokovic said while teasing Bieber after the game. The Serbian tennis great appeared to enjoy the moment as he jokingly took a dig at the singer following their table tennis clash.

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Bieber, however, refused to back down and confidently claimed, “I’m the superior ping pong player, but he got me today. I got to give him his flowers.” The singer admitted Djokovic had beaten him on the day but still insisted he was the better player.

Djokovic then responded with another bold statement, saying, “This is my game and my arena. I own racket sports.” His comment left the exchange even more entertaining as the tennis legend proudly asserted his dominance.

The fun interaction between Bieber and Djokovic quickly caught the attention of fans at Fanatics Fest. Their friendly rivalry and humorous exchange provided a memorable moment, bringing together the worlds of music and tennis in an unexpected table tennis showdown.