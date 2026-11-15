'Excellent Captaincy From Shreyas Iyer': Netizens Praise Indian Skipper After Team India Defeat NZ By 22 Runs To Clinch ODI Series 3-1

Netizens Praise Indian Skipper After Team India Defeat NZ By 22 Runs | BCCI/X

Team India bounced back in style to clinch the five-match ODI series against New Zealand 3-1 after registering a thrilling 22-run victory in the fifth and final encounter. The Men in Blue put behind their disappointing performance in the fourth ODI to finish the series on a winning note, leaving fans delighted with the comeback.

India's series triumph sparked celebrations among cricket fans on social media, with netizens praising the team's ability to respond after suffering a humiliating 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI. Several supporters took to X to share their reactions, celebrating India's series-winning performance.

Netizens Praise Indian Skipper After Team India Defeat NZ

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India were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs after struggling against New Zealand's bowling attack. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel were the top scorers with 46 runs each, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 22. New Zealand appeared to have the upper hand after restricting India to a modest total, but the Indian bowling attack produced a sensational turnaround.

The Indian bowlers defended 209 brilliantly, dismissing New Zealand for 187 in 48.1 overs to seal a 22-run victory. Arshdeep Singh starred with figures of 3/30, while Axar Patel picked up two wickets. India's disciplined bowling effort proved decisive in securing the series.

Netizens were particularly impressed with Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, with several fans praising his on-field decisions and leadership. One fan wrote, "Excellent captaincy from Iyer! Was fantastic today with all his decisions."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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The reactions reflected the excitement among Indian supporters as the team bounced back from the embarrassing fourth ODI defeat to finish the series with a memorable victory. India's 3-1 triumph also underlined the importance of their bowling attack, which stepped up when the batting unit struggled.

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