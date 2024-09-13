Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs

Image: X

Former Wigan Athletic player Stam has been labelled a "major player in the drugs world" by a prosecutor following his arrest in June on suspicion of drug-related offences. Stam is currently facing trial for trafficking a staggering 2,217 kilograms of cocaine and is also under investigation for alleged money laundering.

According to report by The Sun, since his arrest Stam has been held in custody by Dutch police, who also arrested his parents, brother, and girlfriend.

During the police raid, they discovered €100,000 (around ₹92 lakhs approx) in cash and managed to decode messages related to the drug operation. In June police raided six homes and a camper van as part of the investigation. They seized the money, three properties, a yacht, three cars, six luxury watches and jewellery.

Although Stam's family members have been released, a judge denied his bail request due to concerns that he might flee to join his brother in Dubai. Stam was absent from a recent court hearing.

The prosecutor emphasized in court, "This case involves hundreds of kilograms of cocaine. It is clear that Stam played a significant role in the drug trade.

Ronnie Stam career

The footballer won the Dutch Eredivisie title with Twente under ex-England boss Steve McClaren in 2010. Stam, who spent three seasons with Wigan Athletic after joining the club in 2010, was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2013, though he did not participate in the final. After leaving Wigan, he moved to Belgian side Standard Liege and retired from professional football in 2016.