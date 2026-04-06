Ex-Tennis Star Leander Paes Granted X-Category Security After Joining BJP Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

Former tennis star Leander Paes has been granted X-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs, with protection to be provided by personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force.

The decision comes just a week after Paes officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, signaling a new chapter in his public life ahead of upcoming elections.

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Officials said the X-category cover includes the deployment of CISF personnel and has been approved amid heightened political activity, particularly in West Bengal.

Paes, 52, described his move to the BJP as “not just a formality but a responsibility,” adding that it offers him a chance to serve the nation. He was previously associated with the Trinamool Congress, which is currently in power in West Bengal.

His switch is seen as a notable development ahead of the state assembly elections, with Paes expected to play an active role in campaigning, leveraging his sporting legacy and public appeal.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest tennis players, Leander Paes built a remarkable career marked by longevity and excellence in doubles.

He won 18 Grand Slam titles—eight in men’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles—completing a career Grand Slam in the latter. Renowned for his quick reflexes, sharp volleys and relentless intensity, Paes stayed competitive on the tour well into his 40s.

A mainstay of India’s Davis Cup squad, he played a pivotal role in several memorable victories, often outperforming higher-ranked opponents. He was particularly effective on home grass courts and proved a tough competitor overseas.

Paes also formed a celebrated partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi, with the duo—famously known as the ‘Indian Express’—bringing India global acclaim through multiple Grand Slam triumphs and ATP titles.