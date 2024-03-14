Ex-Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne Injured In Nasty Accident; Pictures Of Smashed Car Go Viral

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne and his family met with a nasty car accident on Thursday in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old has been hospitalised after sustaining minor injuries in the crash.

Thirimanne was on his way to a temple with his family when his car hit a lorry in the Thirapanne locality of the city. A picture of his black vehicle completely smashed from the front has surfaced on social media.

The 34-year-old is currently playing in the Legends Cricket tournament in Pallekele where he represents the New York Superstar Strikers.

He played a match on Wednesday in which he scored 18 runs before meeting with the dreadful incident which it seems will keep him out of action for a few days.

"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation.

"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern.

"We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time. We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," the New York Strikers said in a statement.

Thirimanne played 44 Tests, 127 ODIs and 26 T20Is after making his international debut in 2010. He was part of 3 T20 World Cup campaigns, including Sri Lanka's win in 2014, and played two ODI World Cups. He also led Sri Lanka in 5 ODIs.

Thirimanne amassed 2088 runs in Tests, 3194 runs in ODIs and 291 runs in T20Is for Sri Lanka during his 13-year international career.