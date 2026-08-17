Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Seen Sleeping In ICU With Mobile Phone In Hand After Heart Attack; Netizens React

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Seen Sleeping In ICU With Mobile Phone In Hand; Netizens React After Picture Goes Viral | X

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali is currently recovering in a hospital after suffering a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty. A photo of the 55-year-old lying on an ICU bed was shared on social media by a sports journalist. The post sought prayers for his speedy recovery. However, the photograph went viral and gained reactions for a completely different reason on the internet.

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Phone In Hand

In the viral picture from the ICU, Basit can be seen lying on the hospital bed with his eyes closed and a mobile phone in his hand.

What caught the attention of social media users was that the phone's screen was switched on. The internet users started speculating that the phone was being used by the ex-cricketer moments before the picture was taken and Basit Ali shut his eyes only for the photo.

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The most striking thing in the image was the position of his thumb and his fingers over and below the phone. They were placed in the same position when a person uses his thumb to scroll while watching the phone.

That small detail led many users to question the photograph. If the intention was to show Basit resting after a serious medical procedure then why was the phone still in his hand with the screen glowing?

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Internet Users Question The Photograph

The bizarre combination of closed eyes with the phone in hand and the illuminated screen quickly caught the attention of users online.

Some users joked that Basit appeared to have forgotten to put his phone away before the photograph was taken. Others questioned whether the picture was carefully staged rather than a natural hospital moment.

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The criticism was not about Basit's health condition. Instead, users were questioning the decision to take and publish such a photograph, particularly when the phone itself seemed to give the picture an unintended comic touch.

Awkward Photograph In A Serious Situation

There is no evidence to suggest that Basit himself posed for the photograph or that the image was deliberately staged. Therefore, blaming the former cricketer personally would be unfair.

But whoever decided that this was the right picture to share certainly left the internet with plenty to talk about.

The image was meant to show a former Pakistan cricketer recovering in hospital. Instead, the glowing phone became the biggest talking point and made the users to focus on the strange looking detail.

Basit is reportedly expected to remain under medical observation for the next few days. For now, the focus should remain on his recovery, while the bizarre photograph continues to attract reactions online.