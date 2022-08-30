Ex-Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed tweet slamming female journalist sparks debate

Sarfaraz Ahmed | Image source:Cricerz /Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed sparked debate with his tweet slamming a female Pakistani journalist for her comments on the Babar Azam-led team’s five-wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2022.

The female journalist apparently criticised Pakistan team on TV for having a fielder less outside the 30-yard circle in the last three overs.

Sarfaraz reckoned the cramps that Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah suffered due to the heat and humidity hampered their over-rate and in the end resulted in them having only four instead of five boundary riders from the start of the 18th over.

"Pak had the disadvantage after 17th over 5 fielders were inside the circle cuz of slow over rate & 1 of the so called female journalist on national TV bashing Pakistan team after a fighting match & saying na run karte hai na catch pakarte hai kamal hai bhi," the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter tweeted.

While few netizens were quick in support of Sarfaraz, others claimed India were also hampered by the slow-overrate

Here are a few reations

