 Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEx-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45

Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45

Forlan will make his pro tennis debut in the Uruguay Open, a tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Diego Forlan to play professional tennis | Image: X

Diego Forlan had a legendary football career having played for some of the top European clubs. It's been five years since the Uruguay forward last played football but fans will get to watch him playing again very soon however this time it will be tennis court and not the football field.

Forlan will make his pro tennis debut in the Uruguay Open, a tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour. At the age of 45, Forlán will team up with Argentinian tennis player Federico Coria and take part in the doubles tournament. Forlan is left-handed at tennis, the opposite of how he played football. The Uruguay Open will be played across six days starting on November 12.

A statement from the tournament read: "Attention tennis and sports fans! This year at the Uruguay Open, we have an UNMISSABLE duo in doubles: Argentine tennis player Federico Coria (currently number 78 in the ATP ranking) and former Uruguayan football player Diego Forlan. Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too! This year, Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour.

Diego Forlan's football career

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2025: Exam Date To Be Announced Soon, Check Latest Update Here
JEE Main 2025: Exam Date To Be Announced Soon, Check Latest Update Here
Ranveer Singh Buys Brand New ₹4.74 Crore Range Rover Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh Buys Brand New ₹4.74 Crore Range Rover Days After Welcoming Baby Girl With Deepika Padukone
Gen Z Is Skipping Lunch Break Due To Work Guilt, Reveals Study; Know How Organisations Can Contribute To Health Of Young Professionals
Gen Z Is Skipping Lunch Break Due To Work Guilt, Reveals Study; Know How Organisations Can Contribute To Health Of Young Professionals
Who Is Sumit Suri? All You Need To Know About Surbhi Jyoti's Husband-To-Be
Who Is Sumit Suri? All You Need To Know About Surbhi Jyoti's Husband-To-Be

Forlan's football career that spanned for more than two decades during which he played for some of the top clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter. He is is well remembered for scoring the winning goal against Fulham, which crowned Atletico Madrid champions of the Europa League 2009-10.

He also appeared in 112 international matches for Uruguay and played an important role in his team reaching the 2010 World Cup semi-finals and winning the 2011 Copa America. The Uruguay legend decided to end his football journey in 2018 after last appearing for Hong Kong-based club Kitchee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli &...

'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli &...

Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45

Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45

'Privilege Was Misused By Her Father': Khar Gymkhana On Revoking Jemimah Rodrigues' Honorary...

'Privilege Was Misused By Her Father': Khar Gymkhana On Revoking Jemimah Rodrigues' Honorary...

'I’m Always Available': Retired David Warner Makes Shocking Call Ahead Of Test Series Against Team...

'I’m Always Available': Retired David Warner Makes Shocking Call Ahead Of Test Series Against Team...

'Babita Phogat Organised Wrestlers' Protest, Wanted To Become WFI Chief': Sakshi Malik Accuses BJP...

'Babita Phogat Organised Wrestlers' Protest, Wanted To Become WFI Chief': Sakshi Malik Accuses BJP...