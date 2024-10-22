Ex-Manchester United, Uruguay Striker Diego Forlan Set To Play Tennis Professionally Aged 45

Diego Forlan to play professional tennis | Image: X

Diego Forlan had a legendary football career having played for some of the top European clubs. It's been five years since the Uruguay forward last played football but fans will get to watch him playing again very soon however this time it will be tennis court and not the football field.

Forlan will make his pro tennis debut in the Uruguay Open, a tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour. At the age of 45, Forlán will team up with Argentinian tennis player Federico Coria and take part in the doubles tournament. Forlan is left-handed at tennis, the opposite of how he played football. The Uruguay Open will be played across six days starting on November 12.

A statement from the tournament read: "Attention tennis and sports fans! This year at the Uruguay Open, we have an UNMISSABLE duo in doubles: Argentine tennis player Federico Coria (currently number 78 in the ATP ranking) and former Uruguayan football player Diego Forlan. Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too! This year, Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour.

Diego Forlan's football career

Forlan's football career that spanned for more than two decades during which he played for some of the top clubs in Europe, including Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter. He is is well remembered for scoring the winning goal against Fulham, which crowned Atletico Madrid champions of the Europa League 2009-10.

He also appeared in 112 international matches for Uruguay and played an important role in his team reaching the 2010 World Cup semi-finals and winning the 2011 Copa America. The Uruguay legend decided to end his football journey in 2018 after last appearing for Hong Kong-based club Kitchee.