 Ex-Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Returns To Football, Joins Red Bull Group As New Global Head Of Soccer
The 57-year-old however, won't be coaching any of the Red Bull clubs but "rather take on a higher-level strategic position."

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates their victory on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London. | Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP

Legendary football manager Jürgen Klopp is gearing up for a major comeback, but this time, he’s taking on a whole new challenge. After almost a year away from the sidelines, Klopp is stepping into a high-profile role as the global head of soccer for the Red Bull Group.

Unlike his iconic time at Liverpool, where he was on the touchline winning trophies, this new gig sees him moving into a more strategic position.

At 57, Klopp won’t be coaching any of Red Bull’s clubs directly

Instead, he'll be working behind the scenes, overseeing soccer operations and mentoring the coaching staff. "I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs. After nearly 25 years on the sidelines, I couldn't be more excited to be involved in a project like this," Klopp said.

This marks a big shift from his previous job at Liverpool, where he spent nine years rebuilding the club, leading them to Premier League and Champions League glory, among other accolades.

Red Bull's spread in sports

Red Bull’s soccer empire includes RB Leipzig in Germany, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, and Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil. They also recently grabbed a minority stake in Leeds United, adding another big name to their roster of clubs. \

Beyond football, Red Bull is a powerhouse in sports, owning teams in motorsports, ice hockey, extreme sports, and Formula One, where they dominate with Red Bull Racing. Klopp’s arrival adds even more star power to the brand's growing influence across sports.

Klopp can leave to coach Germany

Klopp’s expertise and leadership will be crucial in shaping the future of these teams.

Set to begin his role on January 1 next year, Klopp’s involvement is seen as a massive coup for Red Bull. However, there’s a twist—rumor has it that he has a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave if the German national team job comes calling, which adds an interesting layer to the story.

